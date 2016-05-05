May 5 CST Brands :
* CST Brands enters into definitive agreement with 7-Eleven
to sell California and Wyoming stores
* Purchase price for transaction is $408 million
* Transaction includes 76 stores in California and 3 stores
in Wyoming
* Is in process of conducting a full exploration of
strategic alternatives for CST to further enhance stockholder
value
* Cash deal is expected to close mid-summer 2016
* Raymond James advised CST brands, inc. In transaction
