May 6 National Health Investors Inc

* Nhi announces first quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $4.82 to $4.88

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.04

* Qtrly revenues $55.1 million versus $52.5 million

* Sees normalized affo to be in range of $4.29 to $4.33 per diluted common share for fy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)