BRIEF-Ultratech Inc receives multiple laser system order
* Ultratech receives multiple laser system order to ramp advanced finfet production from major customer in Asia
May 6 National Health Investors Inc
* Nhi announces first quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $4.82 to $4.88
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.04
* Qtrly revenues $55.1 million versus $52.5 million
* Sees normalized affo to be in range of $4.29 to $4.33 per diluted common share for fy
* Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp funds 30-day extension of date to consummate business combination