May 6 Hms Holdings Corp
* Hms holdings corp. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue $119.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $114.9
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Continue to expect operating costs for full year to be
flat with prior year
* Q1 total revenue was higher than co's expectation due to a
few one-time projects in commercial health plan business
completed during quarter
* Q1 total revenue also helped by finalization of more
medicare rac audits than anticipated
