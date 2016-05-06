German stocks - Factors to watch on May 19
FRANKFURT, May 19 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
May 6 Second Cup Ltd
* The second cup ltd. Reports results for the first quarter 2016 and surpasses 200,000 rewards members
* "company is aggressively working to reduce number of corporate stores"
* Q1 same store sales fell 1.1 percent
* Qtrly loss of $0.05 per share
* Qtrly total revenue $7.4 million versus $9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
FRANKFURT, May 19 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
May 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.