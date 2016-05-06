Fitch Affirms Swire Properties at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Swire Properties Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Swire Properties' foreign-currency senior unsecured rating, and the ratings on the medium-term note programme and issues from Swire Properties MTN Financing Limited at 'A'. The affirmation reflects the delivery of stable rental income