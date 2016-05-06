May 6 Csi Compressco Lp :

* CSI Compressco Lp announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $81.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.3 million

* Csi compressco lp qtrly loss per common unit $3.11

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $88.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Possible due to current market conditions, will not be in compliance with one of the financial covenants as of september 30, 2016

* Anticipate that will be able to close on the amendments to convenants by end of may

* Csi compressco lp says now narrow 2016 capital expenditure to lower end of range, $20 million to $25 million

* In advanced discussions with bank group to amend financial covenants and otherwise amend our credit facility