German stocks - Factors to watch on May 19
FRANKFURT, May 19 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
May 6 Mosys Inc
* Mosys, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.08 excluding items
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue $1.5 million versus $800,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.