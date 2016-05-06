German stocks - Factors to watch on May 19
FRANKFURT, May 19 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
May 6 Air Products And Chemicals Inc
* Air products to sell performance materials division of its materials technologies segment to evonik for $3.8 billion
* Also intends to spin-off electronic materials division to shareholders as separate public company, called versum materials
* Says will continue to evaluate whether debt and equity market conditions are favorable for a tax-free spin-off
* Says evonik intends to continue to run pmd from allentown, pennsylvania
* Sale of pmd is expected to close before end of 2016
* Intends to spin-off electronic materials division of its materials technologies segment to shareholders as versum materials
* On track to separate emd by end of september 2016
* Currently intend to spin-off emd as a new, world-class public company named versum materials
* Deal price to be paid in cash
* Guillermo novo will be ceo of new company, and ghasemi will be non-executive chairman of versum materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.