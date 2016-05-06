May 6 Care Capital Properties Inc
* Care capital properties reports first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.80
* Says normalized funds from operations for quarter ended
march 31, 2016 was $67 million, or $0.80/share
* Normalized ffo and nareit ffo for q1 were $72 million, or
$0.86 per share, and $68 million, or $0.82 per share,
respectively
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net income attributable to ccp for quarter ended march 31,
2016 $0.36 per diluted common share
* Says cash net operating income ("noi") for ccp's 306
same-store properties decreased 1.1 percent for q1 of 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)