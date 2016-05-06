UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
May 6 Timbercreek Mortgage Investment Corp
* Timbercreek mic and timbercreek senior mic announce merger
* Co, tsmic executed amended credit agreement for a $350 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of lenders
* Timbercreek financial is targeting an eps of approximately $0.72 1 on a stabilized basis over next 12 months
* Tmic and tsmic will amalgamate to become timbercreek financial corp
* Each tsmic shareholder will receive 1.035 tf shares for each tsmic share held
* Before effective time of deal, tmic, tsmic will terminate respective agreements with timbercreek asset management inc
* To combine with tsmic and create non-bank commercial real estate lender with a book value of about $650 million
* Each tmic shareholder receiving 1 share of timbercreek financial for each tmic share held
* Timbercreek mortgage investment corp sees book value and earnings per share accretion from deal
* Tmic and tsmic each formed a special committee of directors to review and consider proposed transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
