German stocks - Factors to watch on May 19
FRANKFURT, May 19 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
May 6 Pope Resources A Delaware Lp
* Pope resources reports first quarter loss of $1.0 million
* Q1 revenue $11.1 million
* Average realized log price per thousand board feet (mbf) was $591 in q1 2016 compared to $609 per mbf in q1 2015,
* Expect our 2016 harvest volume to be between 83 and 90 mmbf Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
FRANKFURT, May 19 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
May 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.