May 6 Dorel Industries Inc

* Dorel reports improved first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 revenue fell 2.9 percent to $645.9 million

* Dorel industries inc sees "much better" 2016 with organic sales growth in all markets except china

* Second quarter will not q2 will not exceed prior year for juvenile segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)