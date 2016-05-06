PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 6 Nq Mobile Inc
* Nq mobile inc. Provides an update on the fl mobile divestment
* Company expects to receive 80% of total consideration, or rmb525.2 million , within 15 business days from date of agreement
* Remaining 20% of total consideration, or rmb131.3 million , will be received by company before september 30, 2016
* Jinxin hengrui will acquire 13.13% equity interest in fl mobile jiutian technology co., ltd for of rmb656.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18 Uber has threatened to fire an engineer accused by Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit of stealing confidential documents in a high profile trade secrets case between the two companies, according to a court filing.