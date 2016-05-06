PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.
May 6 Preformed Line Products Co
* Preformed line products announces financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 sales fell 8 percent to $78.68 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18 Uber has threatened to fire an engineer accused by Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit of stealing confidential documents in a high profile trade secrets case between the two companies, according to a court filing.