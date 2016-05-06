PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 6 GSI Group Inc :
* GSI Group announces financial results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue fell 5 percent to $90.3 million
* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.23 to $0.25
* GSI Group says for Q2 of 2016, company expects adjusted revenue of approximately $95 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $383.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $95.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For Q2 of 2016, company expects adjusted revenue of approximately $95 million
* Sees continues to expect full year 2016 adjusted revenue to be up mid-single digits, in range of $375 million to $390 million
* Sees expects full year 2016 adjusted EPS to be up 8% to 10%, compared to adjusted EPS of $0.93 for full year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18 Uber has threatened to fire an engineer accused by Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit of stealing confidential documents in a high profile trade secrets case between the two companies, according to a court filing.