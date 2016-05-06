May 6 Scorpio Tankers Inc

* Scorpio Tankers Inc. announces a commitment for a new loan facility

* Scorpio Tankers Inc says has received a commitment from NIBC bank N.V. For a loan facility of up to $44.0 million

* Loan facility has a final maturity of five years from signing date and bears interest at libor plus a margin of 2.50% per annum

* Scorpio Tankers Inc says loan facility will be used to refinance existing indebtedness on two MR product tankers