PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 6 Scorpio Tankers Inc
* Scorpio Tankers Inc. announces a commitment for a new loan facility
* Scorpio Tankers Inc says has received a commitment from NIBC bank N.V. For a loan facility of up to $44.0 million
* Loan facility has a final maturity of five years from signing date and bears interest at libor plus a margin of 2.50% per annum
* Scorpio Tankers Inc says loan facility will be used to refinance existing indebtedness on two MR product tankers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18 Uber has threatened to fire an engineer accused by Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit of stealing confidential documents in a high profile trade secrets case between the two companies, according to a court filing.