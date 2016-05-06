May 6 American Capital Ltd

* American Capital reports NOI before income taxes of $0.40 per diluted share, net loss of $(0.34) per diluted share and nav per share of $20.14

* Q1 loss per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of march 31, 2016, nav per share was $20.14 , a $0.26 per share increase from december 31, 2015 nav per share of $19.88

* American capital ltd says qtrly net operating income per share $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)