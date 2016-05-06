BRIEF-Cannabrands AG comments on opening of insolvency proceedings
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
May 6 Anterra Energy Inc :
* Anterra Energy Inc announces CCAA protection and cease trade orders
* Arranged for a $2.5 million interim convertible loan which lender has agreed may be used to fund CCAA process and for related expenses
* Anterra's efforts to pursue strategic alternatives has been severely hindered by unprecedented downturn in oil and gas industry in Alberta
* Board will maintain its usual role under supervision of Pricewaterhousecoopers inc. As court-appointed monitor
* Obtained creditor protection under companies' creditors arrangement act
* Board of directors will maintain its usual role and management will remain responsible for company's day-to-day operations
* Continues to explore a number of alternatives, including a sale of company and repayment of all creditors
