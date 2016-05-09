May 9 Hcp Inc
* HCP announces results for quarter ended March 31, 2016 and
expands executive leadership team
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.69
* Q1 FFO per share $0.68
* Independent chairman Michael Mckee has been elected
executive chairman and will become a member of HCP's executive
team
* Justin Hutchens has been promoted to an expanded role as
chief investment officer
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees for 2016. FFO as adjusted per share to range between
$2.77 and $2.83
* Sees for 2016, FAD per share to range between $2.65 and
$2.71
* Sees for 2016, EPS to range between $1.80 and $1.86
* Says expect 2016 spp cash NOI to increase between 1.5 pct
and 2.5 pct
* Board has approved to spin off HCRMC portfolio of skilled
nursing and assisted living assets, as well as other skilled
nursing facilities
* Spin-off into an independent publicly-traded REIT
* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $2.76 to $2.82
