May 9 Azure Midstream Partners Lp

* Transloading business will be combined with gathering and processing segment for reporting purposes going forward

* In connection with AES restructure, partnership recorded a non-cash impairment loss of $107.5 million in Q1 of 2016

* Partnership has suspended distributions for quarterly period ended March 31 , 2016

* Qtrly total operating revenues $12.7 million versus $17.3 million

* Execution of AES restructure agreement accelerated loc which on April 1 was used to reduce outstanding debt at end of Q1 by $15.0 million

* Effective April 1, 2016 , NuDevco surrendered 1,939,265 common units, 8,724,545 subordinated units and 10 IDR units of partnership

* Qtrly gathered gas volumes were 260 mmcf/d and gas processed volumes were 66 mmcf/d for q1 2016

* Qtrly DCF per limited partner unit $0.11

* Qtrly net loss $113.6 million versus pro forma net loss of $7.6 million in q1 last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.33, revenue view $10.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Azure midstream partners LP reports first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)