May 9 Endeavour Silver
* Endeavour will pay Canarc CAD$10.5 million
* Endeavour will assume Canarc's obligation to pay an
aggregate of 165 troy ounces of gold from production to marlin
Gold Mining Ltd
* Will pay Canarc by issuing 2,147,239 common shares of
ENDEAVOUR at a deemed issue price of CAD$4.89
* Transaction was approved by independent members of
Endeavour board
* Signs definitive agreement to acquire Oro Silver Resources
and its El Compas gold-silver mine property and leased plant
from Canarc Resource
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)