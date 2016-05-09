May 9 Sanchez Energy Corp
* Total production of 5.1 million barrels of oil equivalent
during q1 2016, up approximately 26% over q1 2015
* Qtrly net loss per common share $1.20
* Qtrly total revenues $79.8 million versus $110.6 million
last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $123.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reiterate 2016 upstream capital spending guidance of $200
million to $250 million
* Sanchez energy announces first quarter 2016 operating and
financial results
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)