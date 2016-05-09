May 9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
:
* Says generic medicines revenues in Q1 of 2016 amounted to
$2.2 billion, a decrease of 17%
* Qtrly non-GAAP EPS $1.20
* Says specialty medicines revenues in Q1 of 2016 amounted
to $2.2 billion, an increase of 10%
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd qtrly Copaxone revenues
in united states amounted to $821 million, an increase of 12%
compared to Q1 of 2015
* Expect to close Actavis Generics acquisition in june 2016
* Says cash flow from operating activities for Q2 of 2016 is
expected to be $1.2-$1.3 billion
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd qtrly Copaxone revenues
outside U.S. amounted to $185 million, an increase of 2% in
local currency terms, compared to Q1
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.28, revenue view $4.84
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $5.99
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Teva reports first quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.16 to $1.20
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion
* Q1 revenue fell 3 percent to $4.8 billion
