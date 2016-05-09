May 9 Intrepid Potash Inc
* In response to challenging environment, taking actions to
lower our overall production costs and optimize mine portfolio
* Reached an agreement with lenders for our credit facility
to extend until no later than July 31, 2016
* Intrepid sold 218,000 tons of potash in Q1 of 2016, down
13,000 tons, or 6%
* Average net realized sales price per potash ton 1 in 2016
q1 was $216, a 40% decrease from last year's Q1
* Qtrly sales $73.3 million versus $117 million last year
* Q1 revenue view $59.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Intrepid Potash announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.24
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.22 including items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
