May 9 Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corp :

* Under orderly wind-up plan, company will cease originating new loans and all mortgage renewal activity

* A go-forward plan by way of an orderly wind-up of company's assets and return of capital to shareholders

* Orderly wind-up plan will be put forward for shareholder approval at upcoming annual and special meeting

* Intends to maintain current dividend until board deems it no longer appropriate under orderly wind-up plan

* Annual and special meeting has been rescheduled from may 30, 2016 to june 16, 2016

* Special committee announces completion of strategic review process and rescheduled meeting date