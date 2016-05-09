May 9 NRG Energy Inc :
* Intends to commence an offering of $700 million in
aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026
* Intends to proceeds to repurchase amount of outstanding
existing senior notes,to pay fees and expenses related to
offering of new notes
* Intends to use net proceeds to repurchase an aggregate
principal amount of its outstanding existing senior notes in
aggregate payment amount of up to $1,000 million
* Nrg energy, inc. Announces proposed offering of senior
notes
