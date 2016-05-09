May 9 Q2 Holdings Inc :
* Q2 Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2016 financial
results
* GAAP net loss for Q1 of $9.7 million, which compares to a
loss of $4.6 million a year ago
* Qtrly non-GAAP net loss per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $33.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $33.1 million
* Sees Q2 total revenue of $35.3 million to $35.7 million
* Q2 revenue view $35.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of negative $2.5 million to
negative $2.9 million
* Sees 2016 total revenue of $146.0 million to $148.4
million
* Fy2016 revenue view $146.0 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA of negative $3.2 million to
negative $4.2 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)