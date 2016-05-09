May 9 Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc
* Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc qtrly earnings per share
$0.02
* Rofin-Sinar technologies-cost improvement program in
high-power fiber lasers, with targeted 15%-20% manufacturing
cost reduction in FY 2016 on track
* Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc - backlog as of march 31,
2016 amounted to $132.8 million
* Rofin-Sinar Technologies - due to pending coherent,deal no
longer expects to be providing forward guidance or conducting
conf-call to discuss results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $119.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rofin-Sinar Technologies reports results for the second
quarter of fiscal year 2016
* Q2 sales $110.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.1 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)