May 9 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc
* Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc says deal valued at total
equity value of approximately $1.35 billion
* At close of transaction, Krispy Kreme will be privately
owned
* Says transaction is not subject to a financing condition
and is expected to close in q3
* Board has determined to postpone company's 2016 annual
meeting of shareholders, originally scheduled for June 14, 2016
* Krispy Kreme will continue to be independently operated
from Krispy Kreme's current headquarters in Winston-Salem, N.C.
* Agreement has been unanimously approved by Krispy Kreme's
board of directors
* Barclays and BDT & Company LLC are serving as financial
advisors to JAB Beech in connection with transaction
* Wells Fargo Securities, Llc is serving as financial
advisor to Krispy Kreme
* Krispy Kreme to be acquired by Jab Beech for $21 per share
in cash
