May 9 American Lithium Corp
* Has entered into an agreement to acquire all of
outstanding share capital of 1065604 BC LTD
* Will issue 4,533,334 common shares and will assume
1065604's obligations to Nevada sunrise in respect of Atlantis
* In order to complete acquisition, co will be required to
complete cash payments and exploration expenditures to Nevada
Sunrise
* In order to complete acquisition of atlantis, co will have
to issue of up to 1.3 million common shares over a period of 3
yrs
* American Lithium Corp to acquire Atlantis Property in Fish
Lake Valley, Nevada - adds 2,882 acres to its lithium portfolio
