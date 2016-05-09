May 9 Stealthgas Inc
* Facilities, when combined amount to about $140 million
* Credit facilities will each consist of two tranches,
having maturities of eight years after delivery of respective
vessels
* Company now has a fully funded orderbook
* Receipt of commitment letters for 2 credit facilities to
fund four 22,000 cbm semi-ref vessels scheduled to be delivered
in 2017
* Stealthgas inc. Receives commitment for two senior secured
credit facilities for its final four newbuildings
