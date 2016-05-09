BRIEF-China Fishery Group updates on Chapter 11 proceedings
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
May 9 Magnum Hunter Resources Corp
* Magnum hunter emerged from chapter 11 less than five months after voluntarily filing for bankruptcy protection
* Currently new board of directors is actively engaged in a search for a permanent chief executive officer
* In interim, Joseph C. Daches, CFO, and Rick S. Farrell, current SVP business development/land, will serve as co-CEOs
* Reached resolution with Eureka Midstream Holdings Llc and certain of its affiliates relating to all claims and controversies
* Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation emerges from chapter 11
* Tidewater announces entry into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders and noteholders