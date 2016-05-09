May 9 EIG Global Energy Partners:

* EIG submits binding proposal to acquire Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation

* Deal includes additional $75 million capital infusion and $400 million "cash out" offer

* Recovery value of at least 15.4¢ per dollar, a 67.1% premium to Catalyst proposal

* Proposed $250 million DIP financing would convert into less equity of reorganized company than in Catalyst proposal

