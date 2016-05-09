BRIEF-China Fishery Group updates on Chapter 11 proceedings
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
May 9 EIG Global Energy Partners:
* EIG submits binding proposal to acquire Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation
* Deal includes additional $75 million capital infusion and $400 million "cash out" offer
* Recovery value of at least 15.4¢ per dollar, a 67.1% premium to Catalyst proposal
* Proposed $250 million DIP financing would convert into less equity of reorganized company than in Catalyst proposal
* Says proposal also provides $80 million in additional market notes to creditors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tidewater announces entry into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders and noteholders