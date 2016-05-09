May 9 Continental Building Products Inc
* Continental building products inc says qtrly gross margin
of 28.3%, expanded 610 basis points
* Continental building products inc says q1 wallboard
volumes increased to 617 million square feet (mmsf), compared to
469 mmsf in prior year quarter
* Continental building products reports first quarter 2016
results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 sales $111.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $99.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)