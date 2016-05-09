May 9 Newlink Genetics
* Impress phase 3 study of Algenpantucel-l for patients with
resected pancreatic cancer did not achieve its primary endpoint

achieve its primary endpoint
* Overall survival from time of randomization was 29.3
months for both groups combined
* There was also no statistical difference for long-term
survival.
* Newlink genetics corp says there was no statistically
significant difference between two groups
* "in light of these negative results, our scientific and
clinical teams will focus on other promising opportunities in
our pipeline"
* Newlink genetics corp says reiterates that its goal and
expectation is to finish 2016 with two years of cash on hand

