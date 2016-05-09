May 9 Newlink Genetics

* Impress phase 3 study of Algenpantucel-l for patients with resected pancreatic cancer did not achieve its primary endpoint

* Overall survival from time of randomization was 29.3 months for both groups combined

* There was also no statistical difference for long-term survival.

* Newlink genetics corp says there was no statistically significant difference between two groups

* "in light of these negative results, our scientific and clinical teams will focus on other promising opportunities in our pipeline"

* Newlink genetics corp says reiterates that its goal and expectation is to finish 2016 with two years of cash on hand

