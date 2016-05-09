May 9 Convergys Corp
* Sees fy constant currency revenue growth to approximate
zero percent, revised from prior guidance to approximate 1
percent
* Sees fy adjusted eps growth of 5 percent to 8 percent,
unchanged from prior guidance
* Board of directors approved raising its regular quarterly
dividend 13 percent to $0.09 per share
* Convergys reports first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 from continuing
operations
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.43 from continuing
operations
* Q1 revenue $722 million versus i/b/e/s view $730.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
