May 9 Uniqure NV

* To transition from current two-tier supervisory board and management board structure to single board with executive, non-executive members

* As part of governance transition, ferdinand verdonck and Joseph Fezcko plan to retire from board

* Existing executive members, Daniel Soland, CEO, and Matthew Kapusta, chief financial officer, will stand for election to board

* Uniqure announces the nomination of Jack Kaye to its board of directors and proposed corporate governance changes