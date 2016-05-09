May 9 Stamps.Com Inc
* For 2016, company currently estimates revenue to be in a
range of $310 to $330 million
* 2016 non-gaap net income per fully-diluted share is
expected to be in a range of $6.00 to $6.50
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.28, revenue view $301.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* stamps.com reports record first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.72
* Q1 revenue $81.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $68.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $6.00 to $6.50
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $310 million to $330 million
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.71
