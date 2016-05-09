May 9 Aeterna Zentaris Inc :
* Aeterna Zentaris reports first quarter 2016 financial and
operating results
* Q1 loss per share $0.37
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc says expected average monthly
operating burn rate of approximately $2.8 million during
remainder of 2016
* Aeterna zentaris inc says Zoptrex(tm) (Zoptarelin
Doxorubicin) pivotal phase 3 clinical program on track for
completion in Q3 2016
* Says Zoptrex(Tm) Licensee in China and related
territories, Sinopharm A-Think pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.,
scheduled to file IND in Q2 2016
