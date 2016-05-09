May 9 Second Sight Medical
* Under rights offering will distribute one non-transferable
subscription right for each share of common stock held by
shareholder
* Each right will entitle holder to invest $0.55 for each
share of common stock owned as of record date
* Subscription price will equal lesser of $4.25per share or
85% of nasdaq closing price on close of subscription period on
may 31
* Plans to use proceeds to continue funding ongoing
post-market clinical study of argus ii retinal prosthesis
systems
* Plans to continue funding ongoing development of orion i
visual cortical prosthesis
* 1 registration statement for rights offering to
shareholders and sets record date
