May 9 Omega Protein
* Nominated david clarke , one of candidates proposed by
wynnefield capital management, llc, for election at this year's
annual meeting
* Omega protein corp says "now is not time to exit human
nutrition business, as called for by wynnefield"
* Omega protein corp says board has attempted to negotiate
with wynnefield to reach an agreement
* Omega protein corp says in april, wynnefield rejected
settlement offer and instead "demanded" appointment of all three
of its nominees
* Omega protein corp says wynnefield has refused to agree
to any form of standstill
* Omega protein sends letter to stockholders highlighting
strong performance under current strategy
