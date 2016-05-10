BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
May 9 Catalyst Paper Corp :
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.17
* Q1 sales c$510.4 million versus c$479.3 million last year
* Catalyst announces first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.