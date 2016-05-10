CORRECTED-Yahoo to buy back $3 bln shares
May 16 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
May 9 Key Energy Services Inc :
* Key Energy Services reports first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.51
* Q1 revenue $111.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $123 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.41 excluding items
MADRID, May 16 Spain signalled on Tuesday that satellite business Hispasat is a strategic asset which will be monitored if its majority-owner Abertis is bought by Italy's Atlantia.