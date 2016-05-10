BRIEF-Ores Socimi buys commercial premises in Portugal for 20 mln euros
* SAYS BUYS COMMERCIAL PREMISES "PORTIMAO RETAIL CENTER" IN PORTUGAL FOR 20 MILLION EUROS
May 9 Tmx Group Ltd
* Expect to incur additional strategic re-alignment expenses through 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.89, revenue view C$185.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continue to work to reduce costs may see incremental operating and strategic re-alignment expenses compared with Q1
* Tmx group limited reports results for the first quarter 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$1.00
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.85
* Q1 revenue fell 4 percent to C$177.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRUSSELS, May 16 Euro zone lenders and the International Monetary Fund remain far apart on how to provide debt relief for Greece, but officials hope euro zone finance ministers will still be able to hammer out an agreement at their May 22 meeting.