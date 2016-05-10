CORRECTED-Yahoo to buy back $3 bln shares
May 16 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
May 9 Dean Foods Co :
* Acquisition of Friendly's Ice Cream is expected to be immediately accretive to margins and earnings
* Has agreed to acquire manufacturing and retail ice cream business from an affiliate of Friendly's Ice Cream for $155 million in cash
* Dean Foods expects that acquisition will add approximately $0.06 earnings per share accretion in 2016
* Dean Foods intends to fund transaction with cash on hand and our existing revolving facilities
* Dean Foods company announces agreement to acquire Friendly's Ice Cream retail and manufacturing business
MADRID, May 16 Spain signalled on Tuesday that satellite business Hispasat is a strategic asset which will be monitored if its majority-owner Abertis is bought by Italy's Atlantia.