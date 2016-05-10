Pricing agency Argus plans change in Singapore, Mideast gasoil benchmark
* Proposes to lower gasoil benchmark sulphur to 10ppm from 500ppm
May 10 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust
* Q1 occupancy 91.1% versus 92.6%
* Q1 diluted FFO per unit $0.34
* Q1 diluted AFFO per unit $0.28
* Agellan commercial real estate investment trust releases first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Proposes to lower gasoil benchmark sulphur to 10ppm from 500ppm
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 TOTAL REVENUE 1.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.3 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO