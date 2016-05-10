BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Tesco Corp :
* Tesco Corporation reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $1.45
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.46 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $35.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.9 million
* Do not have work scheduled in north sea as all activity under multi-platform contract has been indefinitely postponed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC Source text - http://cnb.cx/2qnNzma Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)