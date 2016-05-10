May 10 Tesco Corp :

* Tesco Corporation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $1.45

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.46 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $35.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.9 million

* Do not have work scheduled in north sea as all activity under multi-platform contract has been indefinitely postponed