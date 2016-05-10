May 10 Dermira Inc :
* Clinical study evaluated safety and efficacy of DRM01 and
demonstrated statistically significant improvements in all
primary endpoints
* Plans to initiate a phase 3 program to evaluate safety and
efficacy of drm01 as a treatment for acne in adult and
adolescent patients
* Initiation of program is targeted for first half of 2017,
subject to an end-of-phase 2 meeting with fda
* Dermira announces positive topline phase 2b clinical trial
results for drm01 in patients with facial acne vulgaris
