CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
May 10 Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd :
* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 41.2 percent to $235.4 million
* Qtrly diluted net earnings per American Depositary Share ("ADS") attributable to shareholders were $0.09
* Qtrly expecting full year 2016 contract sales to grow between 15% and 20%
* Sees FY net income to grow between 20% and 25% compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
LONDON, May 16 Britain drew record demand from investors for a long-dated bond when it sold a 40-year gilt on Tuesday in its first syndicated bond sale for the 2017/18 financial year. Orders totalled 26.4 billion pounds ($34 billion) and the country's debt office sold a nominal 5 billion pounds of the gilt which matures in 2057 and carries a coupon of 1.75 percent . "There was clearly huge demand for the bond," Vatsala Datta, a fixed income strategist at Royal B