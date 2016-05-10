MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 16
DUBAI, May 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 George Weston Ltd :
* George Weston Limited reports 2016 first quarter results and announces a 3.5% increase to quarterly common share dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.31
* Q1 sales $ 10.80 billion versus $10.41 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view c$1.29, revenue view c$10.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announces $0.44 per common share dividend declared
* George Weston Ltd sees sales growth generated by new capacity and productivity improvements to drive an increase in adjusted EBITDA in 2016
* Expects to make capital investments of approximately $300 million in 2016.
* Increase in adjusted EBITDA expected to be greater in second half of year as new plant capacity and capability come on-line
* In 2016, Loblaw expects to deliver positive same-store sales and stable gross margin in its retail segment
* In 2016, Loblaw expects to grow adjusted net earnings; invest approximately $1.3 billion in capital expenditures
* For 2016, company expects growth in net earnings to be driven by an increase in net earnings at Loblaw Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.